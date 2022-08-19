Mona Singh on Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office collection: ‘Don’t think of short term things like money’

Actor Mona Singh is very happy with the compliments her latest film Laal Singh Chaddha has got. The movie, which stars Aamir Khan in the titular role is the official Hindi remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Although, the film’s performance at the box office has been disappointing, Mona says she doesn’t focus on the business of the film and takes joy in the compliments that reach her.

This is the second time Mona has shared screen space with Aamir Khan after 3 Idiots. Laal Singh Chaddha only managed to make Rs 49 crore at the box office in the first week of its release, which came as a shock to many Aamir’s fans.

In the interview with Hindustan Times, when asked about the film’s collections, Mona says, “I am not a filmy person and don’t understand box office at all. This is the third film of my life. What is so satisfying is whoever has seen the film has only good things to say about it. That is what I take from it. I don’t want to think about the short term things like how much money it made, that’s beyond me. I am sure I am part of a movie which will be remembered for a very long time.”

The actor however, is in awe of Aamir and her experience of working with him again didn’t stop her from getting the butterflies out of excitement.

“He is so down to earth and humble. Though he is a perfectionist, he doesn’t let him intimidate you. He makes you so comfortable around him that you don’t feel working with a star. Of course I was nervous, I had butterflies in my tummy. It’s the best feeling as you feel so alive, wanting to go on set and do something extraordinary. We all were driven by passion so it was a very enriching experience. I learnt and unlearnt so many things. We had great conversations about moviemaking, writing, editing etc. He is very intelligent,” she says.

Mona is still remembered for her role of Jassie in television show Jassie Jaissi Koi Nahi. After that, she made her film debut with 2009 film 3 Idiots. Post that film, she did a comedy thriller film by the name of Utt Pataang.