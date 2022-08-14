scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Mona Singh on social media trends asking to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘What has Aamir Khan done to deserve this?’

Mona Singh is the latest Bollywood actor who has voiced her opinion on boycott culture.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 8:56:51 pm
mona singh aamir khanMona Singh essays the role of Aamir Khan's mother in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Laal Singh Chaddha and cancel culture, actor Mona Singh, who plays Aamir Khan’s mother in the movie, has opened up about the boycott culture revealing that she is sad about what has been transpiring of late. 

In an interview with India Today, Mona said, “I was very sad. I mean, what has Aamir Khan done to deserve this? He is a guy who has always entertained us for the last 30 years. But I was very confident that the boycotters would come around once they start seeing that the film is resonating with every Indian.”

Also read |Akshay Kumar on boycott culture: ‘Don’t do such mischief, it affects the economy of India…’

Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan both had a slow start at the box office due to the cancel and boycott culture. ‘BoycottLaalSinghChaddha’ has been trending ever since the trailer was released. Protests were also staged in several regions of the country. The members of the Hindu outfit Sanatan Rakshak Sena had staged protests in Uttar Pradesh.

Aamir had earlier addressed the issue and had said, “If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don’t want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn’t want to watch the film, I’d respect their sentiment.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also a part of the film, had urged people not to boycott the film in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. She said, “They shouldn’t boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. And I want people to see me and Aamir (Khan) on screen. It’s been three years, we’ve waited so long. So, please don’t boycott this film, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema. And people have worked so hard on it; we’ve had 250 people work on this film for two-and-a-half years.”

