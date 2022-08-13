Mona Singh defends Laal Singh Chaddha age difference: ‘I’m not playing Aamir Khan’s mother, I’m playing Laal’s mother’

August 13, 2022 9:46:31 am
Actor Mona Singh has spoken about the 17-year age-gap between her and Aamir Khan, which has caused a bit of a stir because she’s playing his character’s mother in the recently released film Laal Singh Chaddha. A remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir in the titular role, with Mona playing his mom. Many of her scenes are with a young Laal.
In an interview with India Today, the actor addressed the criticisms, and said, “There was the whole thing going on. I didn’t want to talk about it before because I wanted people to see the movie. And I am an actor. I am not playing Aamir Khan’s mother, I am playing Laal’s mother. As Laal ages, I age in the movie.” She added, “It is not an Aamir Khan biopic where he is 57 and I am 40 and playing a mother. That would be wrong. Honestly, it did not once cross my mind that I might be doing the wrong thing. I was so confident and sure that most people would not question the age gap once they watched the film.”
Mona also spoke about the boycott campaigns surrounding the film’s release, which might have impacted its box office performance and its IMDb rating. She said, “I was very sad. I mean, what has Aamir Khan done to deserve this? He is a guy who has always entertained us for the last 30 years. But I was very confident that the boycotters would come around once they started seeing that the film is resonating with every Indian.”
Previously, Aamir had also spoken about Mona’s casting in the film. Pinkvilla quoted him as saying, “I want to ask you a question that as an actor, as a creative person, if I’m looking 103, which I’m supposed to, why is my age inappropriate to play the role? Just because I am 57. What is the logic? Age specific kya hota hai actor ke liye? Actor ka toh yeh kamaal hota hai ke woh kuch bhi age ka ho aur kuch bhi age lage. (What is age-specific for an actor? An actor can play characters who are not their age and that is the beauty of it).”
Subscriber Only Stories
Laal Singh Chaddha has had a disappointing opening at the box office. In two days of release, the film has failed to crack the Rs 20 crore mark.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory
Farmers block NH-1, SKM serves ultimatum on govt
Latest News
Bundesliga: Teenagers rescue Borussia Dortmund with late 3-1 win in Freiburg
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Covid-19 News Updates: Delhi reports 2,136 fresh cases, 10 deaths; Centre asks states to avoid large gatherings while celebrating I-Day
JEE (Main), NEET to be merged with CUET for students’ benefit: UGC Chief
‘Mustache mustaching’: Cardi B embraces her facial hair in latest post; check it out
India’s global T20 take over shows that being first is overrated
Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar’s latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening
While You Were Asleep: Messi not shortlisted for Ballon D’or, Barcelona register four signings, and New Zealand dominate West Indies to clinch T20I series
Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Stabbing of Rushdie thrusts a tranquil literary retreat into mayhem
Laal Singh Chaddha, Indian Matchmaking, Thallumaala: Top shows and films to watch this weekend