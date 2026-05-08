‘I was crying’: Mona Kapoor’s ‘home broke’ amid Boney-Sridevi relationship, recalls Jaspinder Narula

Years after making her Bollywood debut with “Mujhe Ek Pal Chain Na Aaye” from the 1996 film Judaai, singer Jaspinder Narula recalled an emotional memory attached to the song. In a recent interview, Jaspinder shared that she later became close friends with Mona Shourie Kapoor, who once told her that while the singer was recording the track for producer Boney Kapoor’s film, she was sitting outside the studio in tears after learning about his relationship with Sridevi.

Speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Jaspinder revisited the memories of recording the song, which marked her entry into Bollywood playback singing. The film starred Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar.

Recalling the narration she received before recording the track, Jaspinder said she was told about the film’s unusual storyline. “They told me the song was being picturised on Sridevi. They explained the situation in the film — how she gets Anil Kapoor married again because she takes money,” she said.

The singer also revealed that she recorded the song despite suffering from a severe ear problem at the time. “My ear had developed mucus and one of my ears was completely blocked. With great difficulty, I sang the song,” she recalled.

Jaspinder further shared that after the recording, singer Hariharan, who also sang the track, met her and praised her talent. “Hariharan ji told me, ‘Where were you? We have been seeing you on television for so long. You have just entered the industry, but you should have come much earlier,’” she said.

She also briefly met Sridevi during that period. “I met Sridevi two or three times,” she added.

What Mona told her about the song years later

However, years later, when Jaspinder became close to Mona Kapoor, the song took on an entirely different meaning for her. Recalling their conversation, the singer said Mona once opened up to her about what she had been going through during the recording of the song.

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“I was very close to Mona Kapoor. Later, she told me what was happening at that time while I was recording the song. Someone’s home was being built while someone else’s was breaking,” Jaspinder said.

Sharing Mona’s words, she added, “She told me, ‘You were singing inside, and I was crying outside, sitting on the stairs of Super Sound (studio) when I found out.’ It was around the same time that she came to know about everything. This is what she shared with me.”

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Boney Kapoor on confessing his relationship with Sridevi to Mona Kapoor

Earlier, in a conversation with Chanda Kochhar on her YouTube channel, Boney Kapoor had revealed that he had confessed everything about his relationship with Sridevi to Mona Kapoor, who died in 2012. Mona and Boney were parents to actors Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

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“My first wife, I told her, I had confessed to her,” Boney said while pointing to a ring on his finger.

“Look at this ring that I am wearing, and the ring that she (Sridevi) was wearing. Both were bought by Mona. I told her openly and that’s how she brought the children up without creating any kind of hatred towards me or the other kids,” he shared.

When Boney Kapoor confessed his feelings to Sridevi

In another interview with ABP Live, Boney Kapoor spoke about the time he first confessed his feelings to Sridevi and how she initially distanced herself because he was already married with children.

“I was in love with her, I am in love with her, and I will be in love with her till my dying day. It took me four-five-six years to convince her. When I proposed to her, she didn’t speak to me for six months. She said, ‘You’re married with two kids, how can you talk to me like this?’ But I said what was in my heart, and fortune favoured me,” he said.

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Boney Kapoor and Sridevi got married in 1996 and became parents to daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.