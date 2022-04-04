Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor shows off her baby bump in special shoot, fans call her ‘ethereal’. See photos

Sonam Kapoor sure known how to excel at pregnancy fashion, one photo shoot at a time. The actor, who announced that she and husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child together last month, has now shared a new set of photos where she is seen showing her baby bump.

Sonam’s new shoot depicts her as if she has walked out of a Raja Ravi Varma frame. Dressed in white with tasteful jewellery, she looks ethereal in the shoot. Sonam opted for a light makeup look. The actress was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Sharing the pictures, Sonam wrote, “Last night for my @abujani1 birthday evening. In @abujanisandeepkhosla and @kapoor.sunita styled by my baby @rheakapoor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

She announced her pregnancy with a monochrome photoshoot that also featured Anand. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022,” she wrote.

“It’s been tough. Nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is,” she told Vogue in an interview about her pregnancy. “The reason we’re all here is to change and become better versions of ourselves. So that evolution is something I look forward to,” she added.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018. The actor set up her home in London but travelled between Mumbai and the UK as she balanced her professional life. Her next release is Blind, which was shot during the pandemic.