Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are excited about their first child: ‘Ready as ever for our next chapter’

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are living every moment of the actor’s third semester. Sonam and Anand, who are expecting their first child, have been sharing their excitement on social media too. Anand on Sunday posted two clicks with Sonam who’s flaunting her maternity glow.

Anand took to his Instagram handle and shared the selfies, calling Sonam, the best pregnant person ever. He wrote in the caption, “Excited and ready as ever for our next chapter! #EverydayPhenomenal w @sonamkapoor , bestest pregers person ever.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018. Sonam has since been hopping between Anand’s home in London and Mumbai.

The two had in March announced the pregnancy. They also shared photos from their babymoon in Italy.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor revealed in an interview with Vogue that she and her husband Anand Ahuja had decided that they would enjoy the first two years of their marriage before trying to conceive. She said, “It was the perfect timing for us. We will be married for four years this May, so we wanted two years just to enjoy ourselves and then we started trying and then it worked out. It’s a huge blessing.”