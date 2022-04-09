Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal shares new pic from maternity photoshoot, says, ‘preparing for motherhood can be beautiful, but messy’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal on Saturday posted a picture from her maternity shoot, for which she wore a pink ruffled gown. The Hey Sinamika actor also penned a candid note on pregnancy and motherhood and explained why “preparing for motherhood can be beautiful, but messy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Along with the picture, Kajal wrote, “Let’s face it, preparing for motherhood can be beautiful, but messy. One moment you feel like you have everything under control, while the next moment, you’re so drained, you wonder how you’re going to manage making it to bedtime! And within these days, weeks, and months of loving our children and our partners, sometimes we forget that this accumulation of emotions (joy, sadness, anxiety, heartbreak) are what piece together our unique stories and make them ours! @mommyshotsbyamrita x @neeraja.kona x @maisonavaofficial 💕.”

Kajal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in 2020, and announced that they are expecting their first child together earlier this year. Ever since the pregnancy announcement, the actor has been sharing pictures and experiences through heartfelt notes on her social media platforms.

She had recently also slammed trolls who posted memes on pregnant women and body shamed them. She wrote a long post on body positivity for women during pregnancy.

Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Hey Sinamika along with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. She will next be seen in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s action movie, Acharya, which is scheduled to release on April 29.