Mom-to-be Evelyn Sharma celebrates 35th birthday, shares photos

Actor Evelyn Sharma turned 35 on Monday. On the occasion, the actor took to social media to share adorable photos of herself with her self-baked birthday cake. This birthday is quite special for Evelyn Sharma as she is expecting her first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi.

“Mommy happy, baby happy 🥰 also, I baked this cake for 6 hours lol and we got pretty close to my favourite German cake! 🎂 #frankfurtertorte #birthdaygirl #photodump,” Evelyn wrote alongside a series of lovely photos of herself looking at the cake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma)

Evelyn Sharma announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post on Sunday. “Can’t wait to hold you in my arms…,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself lying on a chaise lounge in a swimsuit with a visible baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma)

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor also shared an official note which read, “We are over the moon with happiness and it’s simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday. That’s why we decided to share the news with the world on this special day. We hope this brings a smile to everyone’s face today.”

Evelyn Sharma tied the knot with Tushaan Bhindi on May 15 in Brisbane, Australia, after being engaged for over a year.