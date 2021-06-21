Mom-to-be Dia Mirza shares gorgeous photos on International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day: Dia Mirza shared 'throwBack pictures' where she can be seen doing some pranayama. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

Like many of her colleagues from the film industry, Dia Mirza is a yoga enthusiast and often shares photos on her social media accounts. On International Yoga Day 2021, the mom-to-be posted a series of throwback photos.

In the photos, Dia can be seen doing some pranayamas. Her post caption read, “Aligning the mind, body and soul with a daily practice of breathing, stretching and meditating 🧘🏽‍♀️💚🌳🌏 Lucky to have this open green space so i can be with nature. Being with nature strengthens the immune system, sharpens our senses and improves general sense of wellbeing. Also brings JOY ☀️🌳🐯 Miss you @abhisheksharmayogafitness!Let’s do yoga and take new pictures please 😂🙏🏻 P.S. – These are #ThrowBack pictures. #InternationalYogaDay #Yoga #YogaDay #ForNature.”

On Sunday, Dia Mirza shared a selfie of herself on her Instagram story, where she is posing in her garden at home.

Dia Mirza's latest selfie. (Photo: Dia Mirz/Instagram)

On April 1, Dia announced her pregnancy with a photo of herself in the Maldives, which was clicked by her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi. She captioned the post, “Blessed to be… One with Mother Earth… One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything… Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb.”

After this, the actor was trolled for the timing of her announcement, as she had married Rekhi in February 2021. However, she handled the trolls in a dignified manner. “There must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey,” she responded to a person who questioned the timing of her pregnancy announcement, saying that as women ‘we must always exercise our choice’.

When someone asked why she didn’t announce her pregnancy before the wedding and break stereotypes as she did with a woman priest officiating at her marriage ceremony, the actor answered, “Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical.”

Dia Mirza married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February in a low-key ceremony on February 15.