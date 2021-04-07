Dia Mirza celebrates stepdaughter Samaira’s birthday with husband Vaibhav, his ex-wife Sunaina, watch video

After returning from their dreamy Maldives vacation, Dia Mirza’s husband Vaibhav Rekhi celebrated his daughter Samaira’s birthday. Vaibhav’s ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi shared a video on her Instagram profile. The video has Vaibhav and Sunaina wishing Samaira on her 12th birthday as Dia makes a video of them. The two can be seen singing the birthday song as Samaira is seen cutting the cake and blowing the candles.

Dia and Vaibhav got married in February. At the wedding, Samaira was seen walking Dia down the aisle with a placard that read “Papa’s Girls.” Recently, Dia, Samaira and Vaibhav were on a vacation in Maldives where the actor’s fans witnessed her bond with Samaira in the pictures she shared on her Instagram account.

Last week, Dia also announced that she is expecting her first child with Vaibhav. Dia shared a photo from her Maldives vacation and captioned it, “Blessed to be…One with Mother Earth…One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything…Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻”.

She can be seen cradling her baby bump in the photo, which incidentally has been clicked by her husband.

Recently, she also shut down a troll who questioned her timing of announcing her pregnancy. “Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical,” she wrote in response to one of the Instagram follower.