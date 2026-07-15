Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone steps out for lunch date with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted enjoying a low-key lunch date in Mumbai, giving fans another glimpse of their adorable off-screen chemistry. The couple visited a popular South Indian restaurant, where they indulged in crispy Bengaluru-style benne dosa, keeping their outing simple and fuss-free.

Photos and videos from the restaurant soon surfaced on social media, showing the couple happily posing with the staff after their meal.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s dosa date

Ranveer, dressed casually in a black T-shirt, white cap and sunglasses, clicked a cheerful selfie with the restaurant team, while Deepika looked effortlessly relaxed in a black T-shirt with her hair tied in a bun, flashing a peace sign for the camera.