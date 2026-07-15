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Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone steps out for lunch date with Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone stepped out for a relaxed lunch with husband Ranveer Singh, indulging in her favourite South Indian food as the couple's casual outing won hearts online.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted enjoying a low-key lunch date in Mumbai, giving fans another glimpse of their adorable off-screen chemistry. The couple visited a popular South Indian restaurant, where they indulged in crispy Bengaluru-style benne dosa, keeping their outing simple and fuss-free.
Photos and videos from the restaurant soon surfaced on social media, showing the couple happily posing with the staff after their meal.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s dosa date
Ranveer, dressed casually in a black T-shirt, white cap and sunglasses, clicked a cheerful selfie with the restaurant team, while Deepika looked effortlessly relaxed in a black T-shirt with her hair tied in a bun, flashing a peace sign for the camera.
The soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh kept a low profile as they wore face masks as they stepped out after their meal.
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Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted leaving Benne dosa today.😄
Mumma craving dosas 🥰 #deepveer pic.twitter.com/uzsylYRHNW
— nikita💫 (@nikita1372) July 14, 2026
Known for her love of South Indian cuisine, Deepika has often spoken about enjoying dishes like idli, dosa and sambar as part of her diet. The actor previously revealed that she enjoys wholesome South Indian breakfasts, making the latest dosa outing particularly fitting.
Deepika wraps up King and Raaka before maternity leave
Although Deepika Padukone has not officially announced a new project after King and Raaka, she recently completed major portions of both films before taking maternity leave. She travelled to South Africa to shoot a special song with Shah Rukh Khan for King and also filmed key action sequences for the climax. Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan were part of the schedule, while pictures and videos of Shah Rukh and Deepika shooting at picturesque locations soon went viral. Their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, also accompanied her on the set with her dad Ranveer.
After wrapping the South Africa schedule for King, Deepika returned to Mumbai and resumed filming Raaka, where she reportedly had 50 to 60 days of work remaining. During this period, she shot several crucial action sequences for the sci-fi action thriller. Earlier reports had claimed that the makers had reduced her role because of her pregnancy. However, Allu Arjun’s team later issued an official statement dismissing the speculation and clarified that there had been no changes to her role.
Ranveer to begin Pralay, followed by paternity leave
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is gearing up to begin shooting Pralay, co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, in August. The film’s schedule is expected to continue until Diwali, after which production will reportedly pause as Ranveer takes paternity leave following the birth of the couple’s second child. The makers are expected to resume filming in 2027.
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