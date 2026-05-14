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Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai after Cape Town schedule of King with Shah Rukh
Actor Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her second baby, was spotted at Mumbai airport today. She was returning from the Cape Town schedule of King with Shah Rukh Khan.
Actor duo Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s pictures while shooting their upcoming film King in South Africa, surfaced on the internet two weeks ago. After the leak, Deepika, who announced her second pregnancy recently, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning. She was returning from the Cape Town shoot schedule of the movie.
While the actor did pause to pose for the paparazzi, she was snapped walking towards her car with a wide smile. Mum-t0-be Deepika was exuding pregnancy glow, which was clearly evident in the video. She was wearing an oversized blue co-ord set, paired with bright yellow sneakers. She completed her look with brown sunglasses and a handbag, with neatly tied hair was neatly tied back. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone was wearing the same outfit that she chose while flying out for the shoot in April.
ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone shot Housefull while she was ‘shivering’ with malaria, recalls Lara Dutta
As soon as the videos and pictures of the mom-to-be surfaced on social media, fans flooded the comments section. “My lovely Queen Deepika,” a fan wrote. Another user commented, “She’s so stunning.” “Ohh look at that glow,” a third comment read.
King pictures leaked
Earlier, leaked photos from the South African schedule of King showed Deepika and SRK walking hand in hand, probably for filming a song part. While it was not clear when the pictures were clicked, they emerged in the first week of May, after an X user shared them.
The user claimed that they were from the ongoing Cape Town filming schedule of Siddharth Anand’s King. Several users also praised the actor duo’s chemistry and screen presence. At that time, Siddharth had reacted to the leak strongly, requesting fans to stop sharing them online. The action-thriller also features SRK daughter Suhana Khan, in her big screen debut. King will hit the theatres on December 24, this year.
Deepika Padukone’s baby announcement
Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post to announce their second pregnancy. It was a photo of their first child, daughter Dua Padukone Singh, holding a pregnancy test that shows a positive result. The actor couple was seen holding their daughter. Deepika and Ranveer got married in 2018 in Italy. They got blessed with Dua in September 2024 and kept her away from the limelight.
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