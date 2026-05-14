Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai after Cape Town schedule of King with Shah Rukh

Actor duo Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s pictures while shooting their upcoming film King in South Africa, surfaced on the internet two weeks ago. After the leak, Deepika, who announced her second pregnancy recently, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning. She was returning from the Cape Town shoot schedule of the movie.

While the actor did pause to pose for the paparazzi, she was snapped walking towards her car with a wide smile. Mum-t0-be Deepika was exuding pregnancy glow, which was clearly evident in the video. She was wearing an oversized blue co-ord set, paired with bright yellow sneakers. She completed her look with brown sunglasses and a handbag, with neatly tied hair was neatly tied back. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone was wearing the same outfit that she chose while flying out for the shoot in April.