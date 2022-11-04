Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu shares photo from new photoshoot, says ‘love the body you live in’

Bipasha Basu on Friday took to her Instagram handle to share a click from her new pregnancy photoshoot. Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child.

In the photo, Bipasha is seen wrapped in a golden piece of long cloth as she shows off her baby bump. Soon-to-be mom Bipasha’s post talks about body positivity as she emphasises loving one’s body at all times.

Sharing the photo, Bipasha Basu wrote, “Love yourself at all times ❤️🧿Love the body you live in ❤️🧿#mamatobe #mypregnancyjourney.” Bipasha completed her caption with hashtags like, ‘#loveyourself #staybodypositive #healthiswealth, and #embraceyourself’.

Here’s a new photo of mom-to-be Bipasha Basu:

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with compliments. While a fan wrote, “So stunning, ” another commented, “Gorgeous mama.”

Ever since Bipasha Basu made her pregnancy announcement, she has been sharing photos and videos from her pregnancy journey.

Some more recent photos of Bipasha Basu:

Earlier, Bipasha Basu had a traditional Bengali baby shower and also a stylish one with her close friends.

Bipasha had shared the news of her pregnancy with a sweet note. She wrote, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot in 2016 in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony.