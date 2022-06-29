Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt looks radiant as she poses with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra in London

Actor Alia Bhatt is presumably shooting in London at present. The actor, who recently shared her pregnancy announcement, featured in Manish Malhotra’s Instagram story on Tuesday, along with director Karan Johar.

Manish, who is also in London, shared a bunch of photos with some of his famous friends on his social media. Among those who featured in these snaps were Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Natasha Poonawalla.

Alia looked her casual best in a white tee which she had paired with dark glasses as she posed alongside Manish and Karan. Manish had captioned the said picture “Taking in the London sun.” In another photo, which had Manish taking a selfie with Kareena Kapoor Khan, the celebrity designer had written over the photo, “With my favourite, Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

A day after announcing that she and husband Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together, Alia thanked all the well-wishers via an Instagram story and wrote, “Overwhelmed with all the love! Have tried to read everyone’s messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings! Thank you to every single one of you.”

Alia and Ranbir had tied the knot in April this year at their Mumbai residence, Vastu. The wedding function was a grand but intimate affair which was only attended by close friends and family members.

On the work front, both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. The film arrives in cinemas in September.