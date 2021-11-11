Mohra director Rajiv Rai on Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s Tip Tip Barsa Pani: ‘I don’t believe in remixes but…’

It’s the age of remixes, and Mohra’s iconic Tip Tip Barsa Pani couldn’t escape the trend. The song, which originally featured Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar, was remixed for Akshay’s latest film, Sooryavanshi. This time, however, his co-star was Katrina Kaif. The song has spawned much discussion and debate, provoking reactions from several celebrities.

Mohra filmmaker Rajiv Rai said that while he doesn’t fully support the idea of remixes, he made an ‘exception’ this time. He told The Times of India, “I don’t believe in remixes. I have never done it and will not do it. This time I have made an exception. When the makers approached me, I agreed to give permission as these are times when us filmmakers should support each other and I am glad people are back at the cinemas.”

Elaborating further, Rai said that Salman Khan wanted to remake Tridev, but the filmmaker clarified that he would only use the title and the story would be new. He said, “To be honest, I really don’t like remaking my own films (except for Salman Khan), I am also against using my old songs in my new films and I told this to Salman and he agreed to it. I told him about the new script and he was quite excited about it, too. We will hopefully work on it soon.”

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi, the fourth film in director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, continued to wreak havoc at the box office. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India on Wednesday, and seems to be bringing audiences back to the theatres, after the over one-year-long lull caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.