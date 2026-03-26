‘I am not a Bhatt’: Mohit Suri breaks silence on rumored film with Ranbir Kapoor and his ‘outsider’ journey

Mohit Suri has been making movies for almost two decades now but with 2025’s Saiyaara, the director found new fans in the younger generation as he made a love story with newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Mohit is yet to announce his next film and in a recent interview with actor-producer Pooja Bhatt, she asked him about his probable next film with Ranbir Kapoor.

Pooja and Mohit were talking on her podcast The Pooja Bhatt Show, where she asked him, “You might be working with Ranbir now, I am told. How do you plan to approach it?” Pooja and Mohit are cousins, as Pooja’s father Mahesh and Mohit’s mother Heena were siblings. Pooja and Ranbir are also related as Ranbir is married to Pooja’s half-sister Alia Bhatt.

While Mohit refrained from commenting on his probable upcoming film with Ranbir, he said, “I have always not had a home. I found a little bit with Vishesh (Films) but it’s always been somewhere else. I am not saying this in the wrong way, but I wasn’t a Bhatt, I was still a Suri. So you are working with Luv (Ranjan), or working with Balaji (Telefilms), they are all different environments but also what tends to happen is, as a filmmaker, what I have learnt is when you try and repeat the same thing that worked for you, again and again, it’s the law of diminishing returns.”

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Mohit Suri says he’s ‘never worked with a star’

He also added that in his 20 years in the film industry, he has “never worked with a star.” Mohit is known for making films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Murder 2, among many others. Mohit added, “I don’t have the aspirations to make the biggest budget film in the country. I want to make the best film in the country.”

He then shared that the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal are not just stars, but good actors as well and shared with Pooja, “Working with Ranbir, Ranveer, Vicky, all these guys are good actors also. It’s not just working with a star so I am not doing this for the pay cheque, that doesn’t validate me. I am interested in raising the bar for myself.”

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In an earlier chat with Variety India, Mohit was asked about his possible collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor and the director denied working with him. He said, “Ranbir Kapoor is not in my next film. I genuinely want to work with him, and I hope he feels the same way about me. I went to meet him to discuss and intend to work together. Meanwhile, it’s been in the news that we are already doing a film together. Ranbir and I know each other as he’s been following my career right from the beginning.”

Calling Ranbir a “great star” who appreciated Awaarapan back when it released “even though it flopped,” he said that Ranbir has often told him that this was one of his best films. “Normally, actors just talk to you about your highest-grossing film and say that’s your best film. While Ranbir is talking about a flop film of mine,” he said.

About Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is currently looking forward to the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, where he is playing Lord Rama. The first part of the film, which also stars Sai Pallavi and Yash, is set to release on Diwali 2026. Ranbir is also looking forward to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt, and is yet to have a new release date.