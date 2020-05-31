Mohit Suri is ready with the first draft of Malang 2’s script

Mohit Suri’s Malang is streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Mohit Suri/Instagram) Mohit Suri’s Malang is streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Mohit Suri/Instagram)

Director Mohit Suri is keeping himself busy during the lockdown. The filmmaker, whose last film Malang was a hit at the box office, is ready with the first draft of Malang 2.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Suri quoted Alfred Hitchcock and wrote, “To make a great film you need 3 things : The script , the script and the script” hinting on completing the first draft of the film.

Earlier, Producer Ankur Garg had informed that Mohit Suri, along with filmmaker Luv Ranjan, is working on the script.

“We are thankful to the audience who has shown such a phenomenal response to our film Malang after the theatres, now on OTT. While people are enjoying Malang on Netflix- Yes, we are coming up with ‘Malang 2’. Mohit and Luv are working on the sequel and more details will follow soon,” Garg had said in a statement.

Malang, starring an ensemble of stars such as Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor and others, is currently streaming on Netflix.

