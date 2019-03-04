Mohit Suri’s multi-starrer Malang scheduled for release in 2020

Mohit Suri’s next directorial is titled Malang and is set for a 2020 release. The film will star Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.

Malang will be a joint production between ’ Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan’s Luv Films, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Entertainment.

The trio of Mohit, Aditya and Bhushan also collaborated for 2013’s hit Aashiqui 2.

Mohit Suri said in a statement, “With Malang, I am essentially returning to genre I enjoy the most. It will be intense, edgy and mad. I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for me.”

Suri’s last film was a Chetan Bhagat adaptation, Half Girlfriend, which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor and released in 2017. The filmmaker is also known for films like Ek Villain, Murder 2 and Awarapan.

Bhushan Kumar said, “This is Luv and my fourth production together. Malang has the perfect mix of a well written story, beautiful songs and strong characters. After Aashiqui 2, which was a defining film in Mohit, Aditya and even my career as a producer, I am glad to back Mohit’s next directorial.

He added, “We have previously worked with Anil, Kunal and Disha and I am happy they are on board for Malang. We are really excited to get this one rolling.”

The film is expected to go on floors this month and will be shot in will be shot in Mauritius, Goa and Mumbai.