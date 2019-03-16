Mohit Raina on Kesari: Akshay Kumar’s turbaned look made me nostalgic

Film and television actor Mohit Raina, who is currently enjoying the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, recently told IANS in an interview that he felt “nostalgic” while watching the trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari.

Mohit, who has himself played Ishar Singh (Akshay’s character in Kesari) in the TV show 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897, said that he was reminded of his stint as the brave soldier, which he had essayed on screen a while ago.

“When I saw the promos for the first time, I was quite nostalgic about it because I could feel Ishar Singh since I have portrayed it and lived that character. Akshay Kumar is now portraying that character. Obviously it would be at a different scale and (will give a) different perspective to everybody. Akshay sir’s turbaned look made me nostalgic,” the actor said.

Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers had braved the Afghan army of thousands of men. Kesari features Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead and has been helmed by Anurag Singh.

Kesari has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It will release on March 21.