Mohit Raina gets married, drops gorgeous photos: ‘Love recognises no barriers’

The New Year has begun with the first celebrity wedding. After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a private ceremony in December, Mohit Raina has left his fans in shock with his wedding photos. The actor took to Instagram on New Year day to announce that he has gotten married. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles , leaps fences , penetrates walls to arrive at its destination , full of hope . With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one . Need all your love and blessing in this new journey.” He signed off the caption as “Mohit and Aditi.” The wedding looks like a private affair with only close friends and relatives in presence.

As soon as he shared the post, many of his fans congratulated the couple. “Congratulations sir. Mahadev keep blessings on both of you. Jis tarah Mahadev aur Parvati ke jode ko log yaad karte hai mai ummid karta hu usi taraf aap dono ka bhi prem rahega aur unki kripa aap dono par bani rahegi,” the comment read. “Just wishing you all love and happiness… you deserve this,” another fan dropped a comment on the post. It seems like Mohit had a traditional Hindu wedding. The couple looked gorgeous. The bride wore a red-golden lehenga, while Mohit kept it elegant by wearing an off-white sherwani.

Mohit’s wedding post came a couple of hours after he wished his fans on New Year. He shared a couple of photos and spoke about how his 2021 was. “Dear 2021, You were full of surprises filled with losses and gains. You made me realise the value of life . Having faced severe covid I would request everyone to not be complacent. You don’t know the view from the other side. I am grateful for all the love that came my way during that time , that kept me pushing. Professionally I thank everyone who loved Mumbai diaries and shiddat. I will keep entertaining you till I can . Stay safe n stay indoors and spread love . Love is what will keep us alive . I wish you all a very happy new year. Keep it Real keep it simple,” he wrote.

He was last seen in Shiddat in which he shared the screen space with Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan and Diana Penty.