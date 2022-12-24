Amid divorce rumours, Mohit Raina celebrates first wedding anniversary with Aditi Sharma: ‘Cheers to two imperfect pieces’

Actor Mohit Raina, who recently dismissed divorce rumours, took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate his first wedding anniversary with wife Aditi Sharma. The actor shared an adorable photo with a caption that read, “Cheers to two imperfect pieces that fit perfectly together. Happy 1 my (heart).”

Dia Mirza, who worked with Mohit on the web series Kaafir, wished the couple in the comments section and wrote, “Happy Anniversary ❤️🦁.” Actor Kashmira Pardesi commented, “Happy anniversary you two.”

The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor had surprised fans when he uploaded photos of his wedding on social media last year. The actor had a low-key wedding in Rajasthan.

In a recent conversation with indianexpress.com, Mohit dismissed the divorce rumours and said, “I really don’t know from where it started, it was carried by an online portal. I am happily married and celebrating first anniversary in Himachal Pradesh. Just baseless news (sic).”

Announcing his wedding, Mohit had shared dreamy photographs on social media with a caption that read, “Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles , leaps fences , penetrates walls to arrive at its destination , full of hope . With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one . Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit.”