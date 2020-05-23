Mohit Baghel (1993-2020): A look at the actor’s career

Mohit Baghel was born in Mathura on June 7, 1993. (Photo: Mohit Baghel/Instagram) Mohit Baghel was born in Mathura on June 7, 1993. (Photo: Mohit Baghel/Instagram)

Actor Mohit Baghel, whose credits include Salman Khan and Asin starrer Ready and Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Jabariya Jodi, has passed away following a long battle with cancer.

He breathed his last Saturday morning in his hometown Mathura, according to writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Mohit Baghel played the role of Amar Chaudhary in Ready. He also worked as a writer with Raaj Shaandilyaa in Jabariya Jodi.

Shaandilyaa told PTI, “He is gone too soon. He has been undergoing treatment for cancer in AIIMS hospital in Delhi since six months. I spoke to him last on May 15 and that time he was ok. He had started recovering. He stayed with his parents and elder brother in Mathura. I learnt about his demise from a common friend, who said he passed away today morning at his residence.”

Apart from Ready and Jabariya Jodi, Mohit Baghel was also known for his performances in social comedy Uvaa and comedy-drama Gali Gali Chor Hai.

Mohit was born in Mathura on June 7, 1993. He kicked off his career on the small screen with the comedy series Chote Miyaan. According to his Facebook page, he was part of Bunty Aur Babli 2’s cast. He had just shot another film with Sidharth Malhotra.

Several celebrities have paid their tribute to Mohit Baghel on social media. His Jabariya Jodi co-star Parineeti Chopra tweeted, “One of the nicesttt people to work with! Happy, positive and motivated always. Love you Mohit. RIP🤎 #JabariyaJodi.”

Sidharth Malhotra wrote on Twitter, “Really shocked to hear this news.. Mohit was such a young, happy, funny & talented guy.. we just shot a whole film together! Upsetting news, my prayers with his family 🙏

