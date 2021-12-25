Mohd Rafi’s son addresses rumoured rivalry between his father and Kishore Kumar, recalls memorable evening in London

Back in the day, many film magazines talked about the rivalry between music maestros Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi. It was said that the two singers were ‘arch rivals’. But contrary to the media reports, Rafi and Kumar were close friends who would spend many evenings chatting and joking with each other.

Rafi’s son, Shahid Rafi, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, addressed the longstanding rumours. He said that he had never heard his father say anything bad about Kishore Kumar. He added, “They were really good friends. Kishore Da used to respect my father hell lot of a lot.” In fact, after recording songs with Kumar, Rafi would go home and say, “Aaj bohot maza aaya (I had fun today).” When his family used to ask why, he would say, “Aaj Kishore da ke saath gaana gaaya. (Today I sang with Kishore).”

Rafi and Kishore Kumar came together for the first time to sing for the 1956 film Bhagam Bhag. They sang the title track of the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat, “Hum Premi Pyaar Karna Chaahe” from Parvarish, and many others.

Shahid Rafi also said that when his father was in London, “Kishore Da came there for a concert, dad invited Kishore Da for dinner and he took out time and came too. Both of them spent the evening chatting and had some great time.” Earlier, Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar had also shared that “Rafi saab was my father’s senior. There was immense respect from both sides.”

On Friday, Rafi’s fans celebrated his 97th birth anniversary.