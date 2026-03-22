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Mohanlal to star in Priyadarshan’s 100th film, actor pens emotional note
While details remain under wraps, director Priyadarshan has confirmed that the yet-untitled film with actor Mohanlal will not be a comedy.
Priyadarshan’s 100th film will see him reunite with Mohanlal, marking a historic milestone in his illustrious career. The announcement was made by producer Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, who will back the project alongside co-producer George Alexander. The film holds special significance as Priyadarshan’s debut feature, Poochakkoru Mookkuthi (1984), also starred Mohanlal—making this collaboration a full-circle moment. In an announcement video, the filmmaker noted that this marks a rare feat in world cinema, where the same lead actor from a director’s debut also headlines their 100th film. “This record will never be rewritten,” he said while addressing Mohanlal and Antony.
Reflecting on the milestone, Mohanlal shared an emotional note on social media: “Some milestones do not belong to one person alone—they belong to everyone who stood close enough to witness the journey. My dearest Priyan is stepping into his 100th film, and I find myself without words for what that truly means to me.”
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He added, “A hundred films is not just a number. It is a lifetime of stories told with passion, countless mornings driven by a belief in the magic of cinema, and a journey of unwavering dedication that I have had the privilege of witnessing up close. Some moments are not meant to be explained—only felt and held close with gratitude. To my friend, here’s to everything you have given the world, and all the stories still waiting to be told.”
While further details remain under wraps, Priyadarshan has confirmed that the yet-untitled project will not be a comedy. The film reunites the director-actor duo after Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (2021), which also featured Mohanlal’s son, Pranav Mohanlal.
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The announcement video also paid tribute to their long-standing collaboration, showcasing illustrated moments from films like Chithram, Abhimanyu, Boeing Boeing, TP Balagopalan MA, Midhunam, Kaalapaani, and Oppam, among others.