Mohanlal to star in Priyadarshan’s 100th film, actor pens emotional note

Priyadarshan’s 100th film will see him reunite with Mohanlal, marking a historic milestone in his illustrious career. The announcement was made by producer Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, who will back the project alongside co-producer George Alexander. The film holds special significance as Priyadarshan’s debut feature, Poochakkoru Mookkuthi (1984), also starred Mohanlal—making this collaboration a full-circle moment. In an announcement video, the filmmaker noted that this marks a rare feat in world cinema, where the same lead actor from a director’s debut also headlines their 100th film. “This record will never be rewritten,” he said while addressing Mohanlal and Antony.

Reflecting on the milestone, Mohanlal shared an emotional note on social media: “Some milestones do not belong to one person alone—they belong to everyone who stood close enough to witness the journey. My dearest Priyan is stepping into his 100th film, and I find myself without words for what that truly means to me.”