Mohanlal, Sanjay Kapoor attend FIFA World Cup 2026 final; Shakira, BTS, Madonna perform

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final drew an impressive lineup of global celebrities, including Mohanlal, Vignesh Sivan, Aadar Jain, Sanjay Kapoor, Tom Cruise, Kylie Jenner, Jay-Z and Beyonce, among others.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jul 20, 2026 01:25 PM IST
Mohanlal, Shakira at the FIFA World Cup 2016 finalWhile Mohanlal attended the FIFA World Cup 2016 final, Shakira performed at the event. (Photos: Mohanlal/Instagram and AP)
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The FIFA World Cup 2026 concluded on Sunday with Spain lifting the trophy. While thousands of football fans packed the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the final also drew an impressive lineup of global celebrities, including Mohanlal, Vignesh Sivan, Aadar Jain, Sanjay Kapoor, Tom Cruise, Kylie Jenner, Jay-Z and Beyonce, among others.

Mohanlal, Sanjay Kapoor,Aadar Jain at FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Excitement was at its peak for Indian celebrities who attended the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New Jersey. Superstar Mohanlal shared a few pictures and videos from the match on Instagram and wrote, “The stadium is buzzing. Can’t wait for kick-off.”

Also Read – Amitabh Bachchan’s note to Messi after Argentina’s FIFA World Cup loss: ‘For every champ…’

Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain too graced the Spain vs Argentina match. He also met Tom Cruise. Sharing his excitement on Instagram, he wrote, “WHAT. A. WORLD CUP. Argentina beat England. Spain beat Argentina. And I was the only one in a Spain jersey in a box full of Argentina fans. By the final whistle? Chup chaap. Complete silence. Rivalry aside, today felt bigger than just a final. Legend versus prodigy. Messi and Yamal. One generation facing the next. The baton being passed in real time.”

He further added, “To witness it in New York, a city where I grew up, studied and lived for years, made it even more special. What an atmosphere. What a tournament. What an experience. Thank you @ycs9 for an unbelievable World Cup. Couldn’t have been better! Spain are champions. Ronaldo is still my GOAT. And the debate lives on.”

Sanjay Kapoor also attended the World Cup 2026 final. Cheering for Argentina, Sanjay shared a picture holding Messi’s Jersey.

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Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber perform at FIFA World Cup 2026 final

At the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, Coldplay’s Chris Martin curated a half-time show, which included performances by Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, and BTS.

The closing ceremony also saw musical acts by Jennifer Hudson, Robbie Williams, and Post Malone.

Also Read – Ferran Torres extra-time strike dethrones Argentina; Spain crowned champions

In the past, Indian celebrities who attended the FIFA World Cup final included Ananya Panday, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Shanaya Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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