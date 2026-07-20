Mohanlal, Sanjay Kapoor attend FIFA World Cup 2026 final; Shakira, BTS, Madonna perform

While Mohanlal attended the FIFA World Cup 2016 final, Shakira performed at the event. (Photos: Mohanlal/Instagram and AP)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 concluded on Sunday with Spain lifting the trophy. While thousands of football fans packed the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the final also drew an impressive lineup of global celebrities, including Mohanlal, Vignesh Sivan, Aadar Jain, Sanjay Kapoor, Tom Cruise, Kylie Jenner, Jay-Z and Beyonce, among others.

Mohanlal, Sanjay Kapoor,Aadar Jain at FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Excitement was at its peak for Indian celebrities who attended the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New Jersey. Superstar Mohanlal shared a few pictures and videos from the match on Instagram and wrote, “The stadium is buzzing. Can’t wait for kick-off.”