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‘Truly impressed’: Mohanlal praises Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 amid Malayalam vs Hindi debate
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal recently praised Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3. The Hindi blockbuster is all set to cross the Rs 500 crore mark globally.
Amid online debate over which version of Drishyam 3 is better, Malayalam or Hindi, legendary actor Mohanlal, who headlined the original, has stepped forward to praise the Ajay Devgn-led Bollywood edition. Expressing that he truly enjoyed the film, the Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee congratulated the makers for pulling off the project well.
Mohanlal reacts to Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3
“I watched Drishyam: The Conclusion, and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought this much-loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak (director), Kumar Mangat Pathak (producer), Ajay Devgn and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done,” Mohanlal said in a video shared online by the team behind the Hindi Drishyam 3 (officially titled Drishyam: The Conclusion).
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Director Jeethu Joseph’s Malayalam crime drama Drishyam (2013), starring Mohanlal in the lead role, launched the widely popular franchise. It was subsequently remade in Hindi under the same title (2015) by director Nishikant Kamat. Later, the sequel to the 2013 Malayalam film, Drishyam 2 (2021), was also remade in Hindi under the same title. However, Abhishek Pathak took over as director at that time, following the untimely death of Nishikant.
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The Malayalam Drishyam 3 hit the screens in May this year. However, unlike its predecessors, the Ajay Devgn-starrer, released on October 2, featured an original story.
While the Mohanlal film left open the possibility of a fourth instalment, the makers of the Hindi franchise have announced that Drishyam: The Conclusion would mark the end of the Bollywood series.
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Drishyam 3 box office collection
Also starring Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Ishita Dutta in key roles, Drishyam 3 has grossed Rs 479.80 crore worldwide so far, making it the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026. Its India nett collection stands at Rs 309 crore right now, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
During its theatrical run, the Mohanlal-starrer had collected Rs 239.83 crore globally while registering an India nett collection of Rs 110.49 crore.
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