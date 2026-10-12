‘Truly impressed’: Mohanlal praises Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 amid Malayalam vs Hindi debate

Amid online debate over which version of Drishyam 3 is better, Malayalam or Hindi, legendary actor Mohanlal, who headlined the original, has stepped forward to praise the Ajay Devgn-led Bollywood edition. Expressing that he truly enjoyed the film, the Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee congratulated the makers for pulling off the project well.

Mohanlal reacts to Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3

“I watched Drishyam: The Conclusion, and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought this much-loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak (director), Kumar Mangat Pathak (producer), Ajay Devgn and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done,” Mohanlal said in a video shared online by the team behind the Hindi Drishyam 3 (officially titled Drishyam: The Conclusion).