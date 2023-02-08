Mohanlal says ‘I am not invited’ as paps question him about Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding. Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Raput were seen representing the Bollywood gang at the festivities. Kiara’s co-star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were also supposed to be at the wedding but the latter apologised to the bride for not being able to make it. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was also spotted in Jaisalmer and thus the paparazzi presumed that he too was attending the wedding. However, Mohanlal, who is shooting for Malaikottai Vaaliban in Rajasthan, denied the same while answering the paps at the airport.

“I don’t know about that. I am not invited,” the actor shared as he was asked about the wedding. Mohanlal then went on to share how he’s happy to be in the city, before clicking pictures with fans.

Earlier Ram Charan’s wife Upasana wrote on Kiara Advani’s wedding photos, “Congratulations. This is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn’t be there. Lots of love to both of you.” As readers would know, Ram Charan will soon be sharing screen space with Kiara in Shankar’s yet-to-be-titled movie. The duo had finished the film’s New Zealand schedule in November last year. This is their second film together. Earlier, the two had shared screen space in Boyapati Srinu’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput and Karan Johar flew back to Mumbai on Tuesday itself. Their photos from the airport were shared online.

After Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced their marriage on social media, their friends from the film fraternity showered them with congratulatory messages. Sid’s mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note for his Student of the Year alum.

He wrote, “I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family… As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever…..❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to host a reception for their family and friends in Delhi and Mumbai.