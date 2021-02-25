Drishyam 2 rights acquired by Kumar Mangat, Ajay Devgn and Tabu likely to return in Hindi remake

Producer Kumar Mangat has bought the rights of the recently released Drishyam 2 starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph. Mangat is all set to make the Hindi adaption of the murder thriller. The film picks up six years after the events of the first iteration as Georgekutty and his family are again sucked into the old case.

A source close to the producer told indianexpress.com, “Kumar Mangat sir has bought the rights of Drishyam 2 and he is working towards making the Hindi adaption of it soon. Talks are still on on who will star in the film.” However, Ajay Devgn and Tabu are likely to reprise their roles as both of them had also starred in the Hindi remake of Drishyam, which was a remake of Mohanlal’s superhit Drishyam.

The source says, “since Ajay Devgn and Tabu had done Hindi Drishyam, and Mangat had produced it too, they will star in Hindi Drishyam 2 also. However, talks are on and none of the actors have signed the dotted line. They will soon be in the position to make an official announcement. There is also no clarity on who will be directing the film after the death of Nishikant Kamat. ”

Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam (2015) was helmed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat. It was bankrolled by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Ajit Andhare of Viacom 18 Studios. The story was by Jeetu Joseph. Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Indian Express review of Drishyam 2 read, “In the sequel which opens six years later, we reunite with Georgekutty, now the prosperous owner of a cinema theatre, his wife Rani ( Meena), and daughters Anju ( Hassan) and Anu ( Anil). There are visible changes in their lifetsyle. Georgekutty drives a fancy car, the younger daughter goes to an expensive school, and they all look a little sleeker. But the residue of that death lingers over them, like miasma, lifting and settling, but never going away entirely. Can you kill someone and get away with it? Does your moral centre shift? How do you live with yourself if you have blood on your hands?”