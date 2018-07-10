Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan to make her Bollywood debut in Fatwa

Hasin Jahan will be seen on the silver screen in Amjad Khan’s film Fatwa. Hasin Jahan will be seen on the silver screen in Amjad Khan’s film Fatwa.

Hasin Jahan, wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami will soon make her acting debut in Hindi cinema. The former model and cheerleader in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has reportedly signed director Amjad Khan’s next titled Fatwa. The film will see Hasin play the role of a journalist and will go on the floors in October this year.

Talking about signing the film, Hasin told DNA, “I had to do something to earn a living for myself and my child. I did not have any other option. I was approached by director Amjad Khan for a film to which I agreed. I also need money for the legal fight.” Hasin made allegations of adultery, domestic violence, rape and match-fixing against Shami, her cricketer husband of five years, earlier in the year.

“All the legwork are being done and shooting would begin in October if everything goes according to plan,” Hasina added about the film. A few days back, the former model also did a photoshoot and shared the video on her Twitter handle.

Amjad Khan, the director of Fatwa clarified that he signed Hasin for the film not because of the controversy but because it was the demand of the script. He said, “My film is based on a riot which sparks off in Bengal and spreads in different parts of the country. The main two characters are two painters – one of them a Hindu and the other a Muslim and Jahan plays a reporter who is an important character to bring two together. I had known her for a long time and since this reporter is a very strong woman with a fighting spirit, Jahan was my first choice as she fits in like a glove.”

