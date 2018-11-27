Singer Mohammed Aziz passes away

Playback singer Mohammed Aziz passed away on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest. He was 64.

Advertising

The singer breathed his last at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Mohammed Aziz’s daughter Sana Aziz said, “We came to know around 3 pm. He was travelling from Kolkata to Mumbai. There is always someone or the other travelling with him, so we got a call saying that dad was feeling unwell. He was suffering from heart blockage, and he just collapsed at the airport. He was not feeling too good even before boarding, but he still boarded as he wanted to come back home. He was doing a lot of shows in Kolkata, and the north-east in the last few months. He did a show there and was returning to Mumbai. His mortals remains will be brought to his home in Kandivali West.”

Aziz was part of the music industry for the past three decades. He did playback singing in Hindi, Bengali and Odia films, apart from several stage shows and concerts in India and abroad.

Advertising

With a strong influence of legend Mohammad Rafi, Mohammed Aziz made his singing debut with Bengali film Jyoti. His first Hindi project was Ambar in 1984. Music composer Anu Malik gave him his big break by offering him the chance to croon two songs for Amitabh Bachchan in Mard.

Aziz was very close to Laxmikant-Pyarelal with whom he had several successful collaborations. His other associations included Kalyanji-Anandji, RD Burman, Naushad, O. P. Nayyar and Bappi Lahiri among others.

His most memorable tracks have been duets with Anuradha Paudwal, Asha Bhonsle and Kavita Krishnamurthy in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Some of Mohammed Aziz’s popular songs are “My Name Is lakhan”, “Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka”, “Aap Ke Aa Jane Se”, “Main Teri Mohabbat Main” and “Dil Le Gayi Teri Bindiya”.