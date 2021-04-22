scorecardresearch
Mohammed Azharuddeen meets Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, says ‘happy to be amongst such humble people’

Mohammed Azharuddeen, who plays for Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore, shared a picture on social media which featured him with the Indian skipper and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.

New Delhi
Updated: April 22, 2021 6:56:01 pm
virat kohli anushka sharmaMohammed Azharuddeen met Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika a couple of days ago. The couple also shared a happy selfie as they came back home. While their fans were elated to see their photos together, Virushka (as Kohli and Anushka’s fan address them fondly) found a new admirer in cricketer Mohammed Azharuddeen.

Azharuddeen, who plays for Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore, shared a picture on social media which featured him with the Indian skipper and Bollywood actor. “So happy to be amongst such humble, down to earth people @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli,” the young cricketer captioned the photo. In the photo, Anushka and Virat twinned in their off-white clothes and wore a bright smile on their faces. Azharudeen looked visibly happy to get clicked with the couple.

Anushka and Virat were in Chennai for RCB’s match with Kolkata Knight Riders. The team will be playing against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Ahead of the premiere of IPL, Kohli had spoken about how life has been ever since Vamika’s birth. He said, “Things change quite drastically. Everything you have been used to changes. You have to be totally aligned with taking care of another life that’s totally dependent on the mother primarily, but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child is a different environment altogether and something that we both (Anushka and him) have enjoyed thoroughly.”

On the work front, Anushka is looking forward to her new production Qala starring Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.

