Mogul to go on floors in 2020, Aamir Khan to co-produce biopic

Producer Bhushan Kumar on Sunday revealed that his father Gulshan Kumar’s biopic Mogul, which underwent multiple delays owing to changes in the cast, has found its protagonist and will go on floors next year.

Aamir Khan, who was earlier supposed to act and produce Mogul, had exited the film after he became aware of sexual harassment charges against director Subhash Kapoor. However, Aamir is still on board as a co-producer, Bhushan revealed.

When asked if Aamir would also star in the film, the T-Series honcho told indianexpress.com, “I can’t say anything about it right now. Now, I am very comfortable about it because I know the film is happening and with the best person who looks (laughs) like my father. There is no ambiguity in that. So, I am very happy about that.”

Bhushan Kumar also said that the lead actor of Mogul will he announced in July, and the team is looking at a 2021 release.

“It’s an important and an emotional film for us and that is why it is taking time. We want to make it the best. I am not in a hurry for it because it is not a commercial film for me. Whatever comes, I will have to donate it. That is our family’s thought process since the beginning. We will be announcing the actor very soon. That actor definitely needs seven-eight months to adapt into it. The film will start somewhere in 2020,” Bhushan said.

Before Aamir Khan’s involvement with Mogul, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was supposed to headline it. He later exited the film, citing creative differences.

According to Bhushan Kumar, all is well between him and the Kesari actor, with whom he has collaborated on three films.

“Whatever happened, it happened for the good. I have nothing against anyone. We are working on two-three films with Akshay ji. Whatever miscommunication was there has also gotten cleared. Everything is in a positive space now,” Bhushan said.