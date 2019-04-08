Modi’s life story is a big wow factor for me: Biopic producer Manish Grover

“I took three seconds to say yes to the proposal of coming on board as producer of PM Narendra Modi. This is my first film as a producer” shares Manish Grover, one of the three producers of PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the Prime Minister.

Advertising

Better known with his TV and Youtube moniker Acharya Manishji, Grover is the man behind the Divya Upchar Sansthan, an Ayurvedic enterprise. Speaking at the opening of an organic bazaar and centre, which stocks the wares from his Ayurvedic enterprise, in Paschim Vihar, Grover said, “I got introduced to Vivek through some common friends and I had always hoped that if I ever wanted to join the film industry, the beginning should be with a big ‘wow’ factor. Modi’s life story is that big wow factor for me”. The team of the film was also present at the opening.

PM Narendra Modi will hit screens this Friday, and has actor Vivek Oberoi playing the Prime Minister. “His whole life is an inspiration, and when that offer came to me, to help share that story with the junta of India, I couldn’t refuse,” said 44-year-old Grover, who holds a PhD in herbal medicine from NIER (National Institute for Education and Research, affiliated to Victoria Global University USA).

READ | Vivek Oberoi on Modi biopic row: They won’t be able to stop us

Advertising

“He is one leader who has really worked hard for the people. Look at his trajectory — from a chaiwallah, to attempts of sanyaas, marriage, then separation from his wife, RSS, then becomes the CM. Our film ends when he takes the oath in 2014,” said Grover, who hails from Shriganganagar, where most of the manufacturing units of his business are set up. There are 90 clinics of the Divya Upchar Sansthan spread across the country.

Grover is a regular on TV, with his show Jeena Sikho, where he advises and Ayurvedic tips. He is also the face of the YouTube channel Divya Upchar. “My aim is not to be a big name in the film industry. But rather I want the message of Ayurveda to reach the PMO, Ayurveda Mantralaya and Prime Minister Modi as well. I want him to win again, so all the good work can continue,” added Grover. The film was shot over a period of 38 days in Ahmedabad and Dehradun.

The timing of the film’s release raises questions, given that election campaigning has reached its peak. Though the makers of the film insist, that it’s a coincidence and not a tool to influence voters. “People cast their vote under the influence of alcohol as well. People are promising Rs 72,000 for votes. We want Modi’s vision to reach the masses,” said Grover.

PM Narendra Modi, ascertains Grover, also asks tough questions. “If you saw the trailer, there is the question, ‘Godhra ke liye aap maafi kab mangenge?'(When will you apologise for Godhra?). The answer is revealed in the film. There is mention of his wife as well,” said Grover, who is excited about a sequel to the bipoic, which he would be happy to produce as well.