Model Rana to play ‘Nepoking’ in Suicide or Murder

The makers of Suicide or Murder hope to release the movie by Christmas this year. The makers of Suicide or Murder hope to release the movie by Christmas this year.

The makers of Suicide or Murder – A star was lost on Monday took to social media to announce that model Rana will play ‘a big-shot film producer who only launches star kids’ in the movie.

VSG Binge posted on their social media handles, “He is a big shot film producer. But he only launches star kids. Introducing RANA as ‘The Nepoking’ in #SuicideOrMurder produced by @vsgbinge. @imkingsultaan @iamvijayshekhar @shamik_maulik @officialtiwarisachin @shraddhapandit @realnitinpant @vsgmusic #vsgbinge #vsgmusic #sachintiwari #bollywood #nepotism #bollywoodmafia #justiceforsushant #CBIforSSR.”

Claiming that Suicide or Murder – A star was lost is not a biopic of Sushant Singh Rajput, the makers said the movie has been inspired by the struggles of several outsiders who hope to make it big in the industry.

Producer Vijay Shekhar Gupta said, “My film is a tribute to those who have fallen victims to the nepotistic approach of the bigwigs and to expose the game the big producers play. The film is definitely not a biopic of Sushant Singh Rajput but inspired by the lives of outsiders who allegedly fall victim to nepotism that prevails in the film industry.”

“Because of the Bollywood mafia and underworld, we are creating a new Hindi film industry in Noida, and the announcement will be made soon,” Gupta added.

TikTok sensation Sachin Tiwari will be playing the ‘outsider’ in the movie. Directed by Shamik Maulik, the film will go on floors in September. The makers hope to release the film by Christmas.

