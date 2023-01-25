MM Keeravaani and Raveena Tandon conferred with Padma Shri; Zakir Hussain honoured with Padma Vibhushan

The Padma Awards were announced on Wednesday, and RRR’s music composer MM Keeravaani and Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon were conferred with the Padma Shri. Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and three-time National Award winning playback singer Vani Jairam were honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan, respectively. Hussain had earlier been awarded the Padma Shri in 1998 and the Padma Bhushan in 2002.

Reacting to the Padma Shri honour, Raveena told indianexpress.com, “I am honoured and grateful. This is surreal. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose that allowed me to contribute not only to the film industry, but also beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of art and craft of cinema. All those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above. I owe this to my father Ravi Tandon.”

Raveena Tandon, who made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with Patthar Ke Phool, has starred in diverse range of films and has also experimented with arthouse cinema. Raveena has starred in Andaz Apna Apna, Mohra, Diwale (1994), Khiladiyon Ke Khiladi, Daman and Aks among others. She featured in a supporting role in 2022’s KGF: Chapter 2 and also made her OTT debut with the crime thriller series Aranyak.

Music composer MM Keeravaani, who has an illustrious career spanning more than 30 years, recently achieved global recognition as his song “Naatu Naatu”, for SS Rajamouli’s historical drama RRR, won the Golden Globe for Best Song. The 61-year-old composer has also received an Academy Award nomination for the song.

Other Padma awardees from the field of arts include Suman Kalyanpur, Jodhaiyabai Baiga, Premjit Baria, Usha Barle, Hemant Chauhan, Bhanubhai Chitara, Hemoprova Chutia, Subhadra Devi, Hem Chandra Goswami, Pritikana Goswami, Ahmed Hussain and Mohd Hussain, Dilshad Hussain, Mahipat Kavi, Parshuram Komaji Khune, Maguni Charan Kuanr, Domar Singh Kunvar, Risingbor Kurkalang, Rani Machaiah, Ajay Kumar Mandavi, Nadoja Pindipapanahalli Munivenkatappa, Ramesh Parmar and Shanti Parmar, Krishna Patel, K Kalyanasundaram Pillai, Kapil Dev Prasad, S R D Prasad, Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri, C V Raju, Pareshbhai Rathwa, Mangala Kanti Roy, K C Runremsangi, Ritwik Sanyal, Kota Satchidananda Sastry, Neihunuo Sorhie, Moa Subong, Coomi Nariman Wadia and Ghulam Muhammad Zaz.