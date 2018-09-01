Mitron song Kamariya: Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra give another garba number

Mitron song Kamariya: Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra dance to the choreography of Mudassar Khan in the song. Mitron song Kamariya: Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra dance to the choreography of Mudassar Khan in the song.

After Loveratri song “Chogada”, Bollywood offers another rendition to add to your Navratri playlist this year. Mitron song titled “Kamariya” starring Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra has the two lead actors drenched in the festive mood. They are performing some Garba steps in a traditional attire on the streets of Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The song is a blend of traditional Gujarati folk music and modern beats.

Jackky and Kritika dance to the choreography of Mudassar Khan in the song. Interestingly the festive number has been composed by the composers of “Chogada”, Lijo George and DJ Chetas and is crooned by Darshan Raval. After “This Party Is Over Now”, “Sawarne Lage” and “Chalte Chalte”, “Kamariya” is the fourth song in the album of the film.

Watch Mitron song Kamariya

Earlier, speaking about his film in an interview with PTI, director Nitin Kakkar had said, “Our film is about friendship and is set in Gujarat, so the costumes, sets, dialogues are led by the backdrop, similarly friends in Gujarati are called Mitra or Mitron, so the title. It has nothing to do with PM Narendra Modi.”

Mitron is a comedy caper where Jackky plays the role of a laid back youngster who dreams to achieve big in life. The official description of the film reads, “Set in the backdrop of the Gujarati milieu, the film traces Jai (Bhagnani) and Avni’s (Kritika Kamra) personal journey, as they both find themselves and discover the true meaning of friendship in the bargain.” It also stars Pratik Gandhi, Shivam Parekh and Neeraj Sood. The film will hit the theaters on September 14 along with Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer Manmarziyan and Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao and Mrunal Thakur’s Love Sonia.

