Follow Us:
Monday, August 27, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Mitron song Chalte Chalte: The Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra number is recreation done right

"Chalte Chalte" from Mitron is the rehashed version of the yesteryear song from Pakeezah which was sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The film which stars Jackky Bhaganani and Kritika Kamra is set to hit the screens on September 14.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 27, 2018 1:12:27 pm
Chalte Chalte from Mitron Chalte Chalte from Mitron showcases the romantic journey of Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra.
Related News

The third song of Mitron, starring Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra, is out. Sung by Atif Aslam, the soulful romantic number “Chalte Chalte” is the rehashed version of the yesteryear song of the same name from Pakeezah. The song was originally sung by melody queen Lata Mangeshkar.

Jackky shared the song on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Sometimes strangers turn into best friends… and with time they just mean a whole lot more to you! Here’s #ChalteChalte.”

Kritika also shared the song and wrote, “Everyone’s favourite #ChalteChalte is out now!”

“Chalte Chalte” depicts the journey of Jai and Avni played by Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra, respectively. The song gives a glimpse into the innocent love story of Jai and Avni that develops over time as their business flourishes.

The first song of Mitron also received a tremendous response from the audience. Sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, “This Party Is Over Now” took over the internet in no time.

Helmed by Filmistan director Nitin Kakkar, Mitron also stars Pratik Gandhi, Shivam Parekh and Neeraj Sood among others. It is slated to release on September 14, 2018.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Honor Play review : Flagship level performance at affordable pricing
Watch Now
Honor Play review : Flagship level performance at affordable pricing
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement