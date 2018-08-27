Mitron song Chalte Chalte: The Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra number is recreation done right

Chalte Chalte from Mitron showcases the romantic journey of Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra. Chalte Chalte from Mitron showcases the romantic journey of Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra.

The third song of Mitron, starring Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra, is out. Sung by Atif Aslam, the soulful romantic number “Chalte Chalte” is the rehashed version of the yesteryear song of the same name from Pakeezah. The song was originally sung by melody queen Lata Mangeshkar.

Jackky shared the song on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Sometimes strangers turn into best friends… and with time they just mean a whole lot more to you! Here’s #ChalteChalte.”

Kritika also shared the song and wrote, “Everyone’s favourite #ChalteChalte is out now!”

“Chalte Chalte” depicts the journey of Jai and Avni played by Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra, respectively. The song gives a glimpse into the innocent love story of Jai and Avni that develops over time as their business flourishes.

The first song of Mitron also received a tremendous response from the audience. Sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, “This Party Is Over Now” took over the internet in no time.

Helmed by Filmistan director Nitin Kakkar, Mitron also stars Pratik Gandhi, Shivam Parekh and Neeraj Sood among others. It is slated to release on September 14, 2018.

