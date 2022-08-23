scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi says ‘it’s hard when you don’t let your father make calls to filmmakers’

Namashi Chakraborty will be seen in debut film Bad Boy. His second film alongside Nikki Tamboli is also expected to resume shooting soon.

Namashi Chakraborty says that his father's position in the film industry has never been misused by him and brother Mahaakshay.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has been one of the most sought after actors in the 1980 and 1990s and he has his hands full even today at the age of 72. The veteran actor’s sons, Mahaakashay and Namashi, have entered the film industry but have not enjoyed a similar degree of success. While Mahakshay aka Mimoh has done a few films which have performed averagely or less at the box office, Namashi is just starting out. Namashi says that in the Chakraborty household, both the brothers are not dependent on their father for getting them work.

Mahaakshay made his Bollywood debut with 2008 film Jimmy, which didn’t do well at the box office. He was later seen in movies such as Haunted 3D, Rocky, Enemmy and was last seen in 2021 film Main Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In an interview with Times Of India, Namashi said that he believes his brother Mahaakshay is extremely talented but because they didn’t make Mithun call the producers and directors for work, he never got his due in the film industry and still hasn’t got the kind of attention that he deserves. The Bad Boy actor also revealed that he and his brother stood in the audition lines just like everyone else to get whatever work they have landed.

In the same interview, Namashi also revealed that he is still looking for work after finishing the shoot of his first film Bad Boy, which has been awaiting the release for some time. He said that while his father has volunteered to help him find work, he has always refused such offers, preferring to make it on his own.

Mithun, who was seen in blockbuster film Kashmir Files has always encouraged his sons to make it on their own, says Namashi, who also believes in getting work on his own terms.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 04:28:37 pm
