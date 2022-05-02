Mithun Chakraborty’s hospital photo surfaces, son Mimoh shares health update: ‘He’s fit and fine’

Actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty had been recently admitted to a Bengaluru hospital, India Today reported. However, his son Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also known as Mimoh, told Dainik Bhaskar that the actor and reality TV judge is doing fine.

According to reports, Chakraborty had been admitted in the hospital after complaining of fever and stomach ache. His son clarified that the actor had been suffering from kidney stones, and is now ‘fit and fine, and at home.’

The reports related to Mithun’s health had gained ground after a photo of the actor was clicked and shared as he was resting on a hospital bed. The picture was shared by Dr Anupam Hazra, National Secretary of BJP, with a caption that read, “Get well soon Mithun Da (I wish you a speedy recovery Mithun Da) (sic).”

While many in the comments section thought the picture was dated, there were some who took it on face value and wished the veteran actor a speedy recovery.

Mithun Chakraborty had made his debut in the movies with 1976 Mrinal Sen directorial Mrigayaa. He later went on to become a household name by appearing in a slew of popular films like Disco Dancer, Dance Dance among others. Mithun was last seen as a reality TV judge on the Colors show Hunarbaaz.