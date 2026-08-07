Mithun Chakraborty undergoes surgery in Kolkata; CM Adhikari visits him in hospital

Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty is recovering in a private hospital in Kolkata after undergoing a minor surgical procedure. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the actor on Friday, reassuring well-wishers that Chakraborty was in stable condition and expected to be discharged soon. The veteran star, however, had reportedly wanted to keep his hospitalisation away from the public eye.

Suvendu Adhikari visits Mithun Chakraborty in hospital

Sharing photographs from his visit on social media, Adhikari said he met the actor, enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Renowned film actor and one of the members of the Central Committee of BJP, Mithun Chakraborty, is admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata due to physical illness. I went to the hospital to meet him today. I spoke to him and took information about his physical condition. I pray to the merciful God for his speedy recovery,” the Chief Minister wrote.