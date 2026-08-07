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Mithun Chakraborty undergoes surgery in Kolkata; CM Adhikari visits him in hospital
Mithun Chakraborty is recovering after a minor surgery in Kolkata. CM Suvendu Adhikari says the actor wanted his hospitalisation kept private.
Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty is recovering in a private hospital in Kolkata after undergoing a minor surgical procedure. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the actor on Friday, reassuring well-wishers that Chakraborty was in stable condition and expected to be discharged soon. The veteran star, however, had reportedly wanted to keep his hospitalisation away from the public eye.
Suvendu Adhikari visits Mithun Chakraborty in hospital
Sharing photographs from his visit on social media, Adhikari said he met the actor, enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery.
“Renowned film actor and one of the members of the Central Committee of BJP, Mithun Chakraborty, is admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata due to physical illness. I went to the hospital to meet him today. I spoke to him and took information about his physical condition. I pray to the merciful God for his speedy recovery,” the Chief Minister wrote.
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Chakraborty underwent a procedure on Thursday to remove a metal plate that had been implanted following an earlier injury. The surgery was successful, and the actor is in a stable condition.
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‘He did not want publicity’
Speaking to reporters after the visit, Adhikari revealed that Chakraborty had informed him and BJP’s West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya about the surgery beforehand but had requested that it not be publicised.
“He had informed our party’s state president and me in West Bengal, Samik Bhattacharya, regarding it last night. He did not want publicity over the development. He is doing well. Will be released soon,” Adhikari was quoted as saying by Times of India.
The Chief Minister also met the doctors treating the veteran actor and expressed confidence that he would make a full recovery.
Calling Chakraborty an important figure in the state, Adhikari said, “His identity is beyond just his political life. His contribution behind the beginning of a nationalist government in West Bengal is immense. A small operation was performed. He is doing well now.”
Second hospital visit in two years
This is the second time Adhikari has visited Chakraborty during a hospital stay. In 2024, he had also met the actor after he underwent orthopaedic surgery on his hand.
Apart from his celebrated film career spanning several decades, Chakraborty has been an active BJP leader in West Bengal. He campaigned extensively for the party during the 2026 Assembly elections, which saw the BJP defeat the Trinamool Congress to form the government in the state.
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