Mithun Chakraborty to star in horror comedy Bhootiyapa

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty will be next seen in the Manoj Sharma directorial Bhootiyapa. The horror comedy also stars Krushna Abhishek, Sugandha Mishra and Rajiv Thakur.

Advertising

Director Manoj confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. He said, “We are making a horror comedy Bhootiyapa and Mithun da (Chakraborty) will play an important part in the film. He will portray a character of royal descent who invites three stand-up comedians to perform. The three comedians, Krushna Abhishek, Sugandha Mishra and Rajiv Thakur will play the roles of the stand-up comedians.”

The director added, “We start shooting in July end and are looking at releasing the film in May next year. Most of the shooting will happen in Lucknow and we have one schedule in Mumbai too.”

There were several reports suggesting that Mithun Chakraborty is suffering from a serious illness, but Manoj Sharma termed these reports as false.

He said, “Mithun da is hail and hearty. These were just rumours that he is not keeping well. He just made an appearance on Super Dancer and his film Tashkent Files also did so well. So we are all just looking forward to working on this film. I am quite excited to get Mithun da to act in my film.”