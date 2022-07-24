scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Mithun Chakraborty says he ‘thought of committing suicide’ during struggle days: ‘I am a born fighter, didn’t know how to lose’

Mithun Chakraborty is a recipient of three National Awards. But he revealed there was a difficult phase in his career when he contemplated suicide.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 24, 2022 3:19:01 pm
Mithun Chakraborty, Malupu, Mithun Chakraborty news, Malupu cast, Mithun Chakraborty telugu film, Mithun Chakraborty film, Mithun Chakraborty upcoming film, entertainment newsMithun Chakraborty has been a part of India's film industry for over four decades.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty might hold over 370 films across languages to his credit today, but the Bollywood icon says he still feels a tad nervous while kick-starting any new project.

The 72-year-old star has been a part of India’s film industry for 45 years, but he reached this position after a lot of struggle. In an interview with ETimes, Mithun was asked about the difficult phase of his career. Though he refused to look back stating it might “demotivate aspiring artistes”, he went through his own struggles.

“Mine was so much”, Mithun said recalling the time when he thought he’d never be able to achieve his goals. “I even thought of committing suicide. I couldn’t even return to Kolkata due to some reasons,” the actor added.

Also read |Mimoh says people think he’s not worthy of being Mithun Chakraborty’s son: ‘If I am bad, it is fine…’
mrigayaa mithun chakraborty mrinal sen Mithun Chakraborty with director Mrinal Sen on the sets of Mrigayaa (1976). (Photo: Instagram/Film History Pics)

Contemplating on the hardships, Mithun said no one should contemplate ending their life without fighting against unfavourable circumstances. “I am a born fighter and I didn’t know how to lose. And, see where I am now” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Mithun established himself as not just a bankable actor, but even a noteworthy dancer on the big screen. His remarkable films include Disco Dancer, Surakksha, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Pyari Behna, Prem Pratigyaa, Agneepath, Yugandhar, The Don, Wardat, Wanted, and more. Chakraborty played Jimmy in the 1982 film Disco Dancer, which was commercially successful in India and the Soviet Union.

disco dancer mithun chakraborty Mithun Chakraborty in a still from Disco Dancer (1982).

Mithun, who was last seen in The Kashmir Files, has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films.

Also read |‘Desi Expendables’: Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty start shooting for Baap, Sunny Deol says ‘dhai kilo ka haath leke…’

Mithun has also been the Grandmaster on the dance reality show Dance India Dance from 2009-2018. He was recently seen as a judge on Colors’ Hunarbaaz.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Here is all you need to know about Monkeypox
Explained

Here is all you need to know about Monkeypox

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of AP IPS officer onboard flight

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of AP IPS officer onboard flight

Security, youth's future in danger with 'new experiment': Rahul Gandhi
Agnipath scheme

Security, youth's future in danger with 'new experiment': Rahul Gandhi

Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru
Know Your City

Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense
Tech review

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense

Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

Premium
Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema
85th birthday

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Unseen moments from Priyanka Chopra's 40 birthday bash in Mexico
Unseen moments from Priyanka Chopra’s 40 birthday bash in Mexico
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement