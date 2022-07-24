Mithun Chakraborty says he ‘thought of committing suicide’ during struggle days: ‘I am a born fighter, didn’t know how to lose’

July 24, 2022 3:19:01 pm
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty might hold over 370 films across languages to his credit today, but the Bollywood icon says he still feels a tad nervous while kick-starting any new project.
The 72-year-old star has been a part of India’s film industry for 45 years, but he reached this position after a lot of struggle. In an interview with ETimes, Mithun was asked about the difficult phase of his career. Though he refused to look back stating it might “demotivate aspiring artistes”, he went through his own struggles.
“Mine was so much”, Mithun said recalling the time when he thought he’d never be able to achieve his goals. “I even thought of committing suicide. I couldn’t even return to Kolkata due to some reasons,” the actor added.
Contemplating on the hardships, Mithun said no one should contemplate ending their life without fighting against unfavourable circumstances. “I am a born fighter and I didn’t know how to lose. And, see where I am now” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Mithun established himself as not just a bankable actor, but even a noteworthy dancer on the big screen. His remarkable films include Disco Dancer, Surakksha, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Pyari Behna, Prem Pratigyaa, Agneepath, Yugandhar, The Don, Wardat, Wanted, and more. Chakraborty played Jimmy in the 1982 film Disco Dancer, which was commercially successful in India and the Soviet Union.
Mithun, who was last seen in The Kashmir Files, has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films.
Mithun has also been the Grandmaster on the dance reality show Dance India Dance from 2009-2018. He was recently seen as a judge on Colors’ Hunarbaaz.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Latest News
How can Sri Lanka recover from economic collapse?
Thomas Tuchel says he ‘cannot guarantee’ Chelsea will be ready for season start after pre-season defeat to Arsenal
CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today at 5 pm
Vicky Kaushal celebrates ‘Masaan Day’ as film completes 7 years, father Sham Kaushal says ‘proud of you puttar’
Watch: Man rescues sea turtle stuck in tree roots
Mumbai Greens: Powai’s Forest Park offers visitors a chance to roam worry-free in the wild
CISCE ISC 12th Results 2022: Date, time and result websites announced
SSC, Railways, MHSR, Intelligence Bureau and more: Top government jobs to apply this week
Cricket Australia inks seven-year deal with Disney Star to broadcast matches in India
‘Oh my God, I was in same situation as Neeraj Chopra was at midway stage’: Anju Bobby George
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scores in pre-season win over Bayern Munich
207 solar street lights keep check on crimes against women, road accidents in this tribal area of Nagpur