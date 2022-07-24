Mithun Chakraborty says he ‘thought of committing suicide’ during struggle days: ‘I am a born fighter, didn’t know how to lose’

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty might hold over 370 films across languages to his credit today, but the Bollywood icon says he still feels a tad nervous while kick-starting any new project.

The 72-year-old star has been a part of India’s film industry for 45 years, but he reached this position after a lot of struggle. In an interview with ETimes, Mithun was asked about the difficult phase of his career. Though he refused to look back stating it might “demotivate aspiring artistes”, he went through his own struggles.

“Mine was so much”, Mithun said recalling the time when he thought he’d never be able to achieve his goals. “I even thought of committing suicide. I couldn’t even return to Kolkata due to some reasons,” the actor added.

Mithun Chakraborty with director Mrinal Sen on the sets of Mrigayaa (1976). (Photo: Instagram/Film History Pics) Mithun Chakraborty with director Mrinal Sen on the sets of Mrigayaa (1976). (Photo: Instagram/Film History Pics)

Contemplating on the hardships, Mithun said no one should contemplate ending their life without fighting against unfavourable circumstances. “I am a born fighter and I didn’t know how to lose. And, see where I am now” he said.

Mithun established himself as not just a bankable actor, but even a noteworthy dancer on the big screen. His remarkable films include Disco Dancer, Surakksha, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Pyari Behna, Prem Pratigyaa, Agneepath, Yugandhar, The Don, Wardat, Wanted, and more. Chakraborty played Jimmy in the 1982 film Disco Dancer, which was commercially successful in India and the Soviet Union.

Mithun Chakraborty in a still from Disco Dancer (1982). Mithun Chakraborty in a still from Disco Dancer (1982).

Mithun, who was last seen in The Kashmir Files, has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films.

Mithun has also been the Grandmaster on the dance reality show Dance India Dance from 2009-2018. He was recently seen as a judge on Colors’ Hunarbaaz.