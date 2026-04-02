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‘People from all religions watched Dhurandhar 2’: Mithun Chakraborty rejects claims that Ranveer Singh’s film is propaganda, compares it with The Bengal Files
Mithun Chakraborty dismissed claims that Dhurandhar 2 is propaganda, saying the film has been watched and loved by people of all religions.
With the release of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, discussions have resurfaced online, much like with its predecessor, about the political messaging in the film. While the movie continues to score big at the box office, breaking several records, it has also been labelled as propaganda by some netizens. Recently, actor Mithun Chakraborty weighed in on the debate. He referenced his own film, The Bengal Files, which was released last year but was not allowed to screen in West Bengal.
‘People from all religions watched Dhurandhar 2’
Dismissing the propaganda tag for Dhurandhar 2, he told IANS, “You did not allow Bengal Files to be released here (West Bengal). What bigger issue will you talk about than this? Yet, you are calling Dhurandhar 2 propaganda. Then why didn’t you stop Dhurandhar 2 as well? It was released, and now you are calling it propaganda. But you didn’t even watch a single reel of Bengal Files. From the very beginning, you opposed it and did not allow the film to be released in Bengal. What could be more unfortunate than this?”
He added, “People from all religions watched the film. Some people watched it 3-4 times. That’s why the film has done such big business.”
‘You can’t call it a propaganda film’: Piyush Mishra
Actor Piyush Mishra also recently praised Dhurandhar 2, arguing that, contrary to some opinions, the film is not propaganda. Speaking at the International Film Festival of Delhi, he said, “There’s a thin line between cinema and propaganda. Dhurandhar has a fantastic screenplay. So that’s cinema, actually, you can’t call it a propaganda film.”
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At the same festival, Anupam Kher addressed the film’s critics, saying, “I think we should ignore people who are calling cinema propaganda films. We are putting too much energy into them; they are redundant people, they are irrelevant people.”
Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in key roles.
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