Mithun Chakraborty’s wife Yogita Bali and son Mahaakshay get anticipatory bail

A court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty’s wife Yogita Bali and his son Mahaakshay who have been booked for rape and cheating.

Special Judge Ashutosh Kumar granted bail to the two asking them to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties of the like amount.

The court has directed them not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses and to join the investigation whenever required and co-operate with the investigative agency.

A woman has alleged that Mahaakshay on the pretext of marriage, cheated and raped her. She alleged that when she got pregnant, he gave her a medicine that led to an abortion.

In her complaint, the woman also stated that Yogita threatened her with dire consequences if she continued her relationship with Mahaakshay.

Earlier in her order, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ekta Gauba said, “Keeping in view the high and influential status of the respondents — being the son and wife of renowned and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty — who was not only the Bollywood Superstar of yesteryears, but also former Rajya Sabha MP. The complainant has verbally alleged that her parents are not alive and she has some relatives and friends in Delhi; there is a threat to her life as well as freedom in Mumbai because of the threats issued by the respondents.”

She added, “Considering the fact that the complainant is frightened to enter Mumbai without ant legal protection. Even considering the threats given to the complainant from the respondents who are influential people. This shows that investigation by the police is necessary to unearth the conspiracy and to collect evidence and to secure the presence of the accused.”

