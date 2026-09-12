Mithun Chakraborty’s 1.5 acre bungalow has separate cottages for every family member

Mithun Chakraborty, who started his life as an actor with limited means is now one of the icons of his generation. Despite winning a National Award for his first film, the actor once had to request an interviewer to feed him. He has often spoken about the days when he would sleep on the streets and clean an office in exchange for access to its washroom, even after he started working in the movies. Today, he owns multiple properties across India, including his sprawling Madh Island bungalow, spread across nearly 1.5 acres (around 65,000 sq ft).

The property is far from a conventional bungalow. It has separate cottages for different family members, is home to 22 pets, and now also houses a full-fledged in-house studio where his sons shoot films and create different sets. Mithun has even named the bungalow after his eldest son, Mimoh Chakraborty.

Sharing the story behind the property, Namashi Chakraborty, Mithun’s younger son, told Pinkvilla, “My parents bought this house in 1985, a few months after my elder brother Mimoh was born.”

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(Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

A few years later, the family shifted their base to Ooty and stayed there until 2007. They returned to Mumbai and began living full-time at the Madh Island bungalow. Until then, the property had primarily been used as a holiday home, after which it was renovated into a full-time family residence.

Courtyard where Mithun would host his friends on Diwali. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Courtyard where Mithun would host his friends on Diwali. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

The sprawling property is surrounded by lush greenery and has enough space for the family’s 22 dogs. “Dad loves gardening. He often keeps himself busy doing that,” Namashi said while giving a tour of the home.

Mithun Chakraborty’s first home. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Mithun Chakraborty’s first home. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

Interestingly, the house tour began with what Namashi described as Mithun’s first home in Mumbai – a yellow Volkswagen Beetle.

“When dad came to Mumbai, he didn’t have a house to live. He spent 15 days of his life in this yellow Beetle. This was his first house. Now, it is not in a condition to be driven, yet dad spends a lot of money in its management,” Namashi revealed. He, however, didn’t mention how Mithun had access to this car during his initial days.

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The passage where the family often comes for evening walk. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) The passage where the family often comes for evening walk. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

The bungalow has also witnessed several star-studded Diwali parties over the years, with actors such as Dharmendra and Jeetendra among the guests. The courtyard would be transformed into a party space for the celebrations.

However, the most distinctive feature of the property is its layout. Instead of having everyone under one roof, the bungalow has multiple cottages, each serving a different purpose.

A cottage is turned into a fully equipped gym. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) A cottage is turned into a fully equipped gym. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

“There are different cottages for different family members. Both my father and grandfather believed that every kid should have their own space,” Namashi explained.

One cottage has been converted into a gym, another is reserved for guests, while the cottage opposite the guest accommodation is where Mithun and his wife stay when they are in Mumbai. Another cottage has been converted into an office.

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“Dad mostly stays in Kolkata”, revealed Namashi. Speaking about the office, Namashi said, “All the film-related talks as well as script discussions happen in this office.”

Different cottages for different family member. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Different cottages for different family member. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

The office also doubles up as a showcase of Mithun’s illustrious career. One wall is dedicated to his accolades, along with fan-made paintings and sketches of the actor. Another features photographs of Mithun with several prominent personalities and actors from important moments in his life, including Kannada legend Rajkumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bal Thackeray. It also features a photograph of the moment Mithun received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The office area is decorated with Mithun’s awards. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) The office area is decorated with Mithun’s awards. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

The space further displays several of the awards Mithun has won over the years, including photographs from the three different National Awards he has received.

Moving through the property, Namashi revealed that one section has now been transformed into a professional studio called Myrnd Bungalow, which is available for bookings for film shoots as well as weddings.

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The wall of fame with Mithun’s pictures with important personalities. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) The wall of fame with Mithun’s pictures with important personalities. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

Located just two minutes away from the family’s residence, the space was once a completely private area where outsiders were not allowed.

Space converted into a studio. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Space converted into a studio. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

Despite the grandeur of the property, family conversations at the dinner table remain surprisingly simple. When asked what the family usually discusses over dinner, Namashi replied, “Food.”

He elaborated, “My father is a great cook. His chicken biryani is the best. And we are all crazy foodies. So we are mostly intensely discussing food and not films.”

The bungalow also has a special room where Mithun and his sons conduct film narrations and discuss projects.

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This is one of the many properties that Mithun owns.