‘Mithun Chakraborty came from zero; today 5 studios run Bollywood’: Namashi Chakraborty

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who currently plays a key role in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, has often spoken about the struggles he faced during his journey in the film industry. Now, in an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, his younger son, actor Namashi Chakraborty, opened up about his father’s struggles, the prejudices he encountered and how the film industry has evolved over the years.

Namashi said his father started from “zero” and had to fight his way through industry politics to become the star he is today. He also pointed out how independent producers once played an important role in the industry, unlike today, where a few production houses dominate the business. “From having no house to becoming this legend. He came from nothing; he had no option. It’s not like he came from wealth; he was from a lower middle-class family. So, for him, he had no option but to struggle, to strive and fight so many prejudices and politics coming his way. I don’t think a superstar like him can be born again because he came literally from zero,” the actor said.

Namashi Chakraborty also spoke about his father’s versatility, pointing out that his comic timing often does not get the recognition it deserves. “I feel my father is the most versatile actor ever. You know his range. Golmaal 3, Housefull 2, all these films, the comic timing is outstanding. Even Agneepath (1990), it’s a very comical character. So, his comic timing has always been brilliant but it’s unfortunately not as talked about. But I’m glad films like Golmaal 3 and others came and they became huge hits but he’s genuinely a very versatile actor. He can do every genre with ease,” he added.

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Namashi Chakraborty says five production houses run the film industry

Drawing a comparison between the industry during his father’s time and the current scenario, Namashi said independent producers have lost their place in the business. “Today, independent producers have no standing in the film industry. My father has given hits with independent producers, and those films used to make money. Today there are no such producers. There are five producers, production houses who run the film industry. There’s Yash Raj Films, there is Dharma, there is Excel, there is Maddock, there is Nadiadwala. That’s it. Which is the sixth one? I can’t even name a sixth one. So the film industry has become very close-knit. We have stopped promoting people. We have stopped welcoming people with different minds,” he said.

Watch the full video conversation here:

Giving an example of the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda film Saiyaara, Namashi explained, “People quote Saiyaara like this Gen Z hit, which it was, but Yash Raj gave it a very good release. Imagine if Ahaan debuted in Bad Boy, he would face the same problems because it was not produced by Aditya Chopra. Even if Ahaan had the same talent in a film like Bad Boy, if they didn’t give him exhibition, that music, that presentation, you can’t survive. So the big production houses are only the ones who get the chance to do well. Independent filmmakers are dead on Thursday.”

Also Read: ‘They knew I was Mithun’s son’: Namashi on losing role to actor represented by big agency

Namashi recalls crying during Mithun Chakraborty’s film trial

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During the conversation, Namashi Chakraborty recalled a childhood memory from a trial screening of his father’s film Muqaddar (1996). The film, which eventually became a hit, featured an action sequence in which Mithun’s character gets his hand cut off by the villain, played by Puneet Issar. The scene left Namashi so distressed that he began crying and had to leave the screening.

“I had gone to watch a trial of a film of my dad, Muqaddar (1996), which was a big hit eventually and in the end of the film my father’s hand gets cut by the villain. It was an action film and Puneet Issar was the villain. I cried so much, and my father was literally sitting next to me as he was being cut up. I cried so much we had to leave the trial. Luckily, it was the climax of the film and the producer was like, ‘The hero has walked out of the trial. I made a terrible film.’ So, my father had to apologise to Rajiv Babbar (director) and say, ‘My son is too scared of violence. He actually thought I’m getting beaten up. But your film is very good.’ After that, I was banned from any action film,” he recalled.

The actor also spoke about the role his parents play in his career, calling Mithun his biggest mentor and critic. “He has, so far, been very happy with my work, and definitely he and my mom are my role models for life. They are my biggest critics and my biggest fans. If they don’t like something, they’ll tell me,” Namashi concluded.