Hungry and broke, Mithun Chakraborty asked reporter for food after National Award win

Actor Mimoh Chakraborty, who is gearing up for the release of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, recently opened up about the difficult journey his father, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, endured before becoming one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars. Mimoh recalled several stories from Mithun’s early years in Mumbai and said they continue to inspire him whenever he faces setbacks, criticism or trolling.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Mimoh said hearing about his father’s hardships has always left a deep impact on him.

“Dad’s stories of struggle still rattle me. He used to tell me that there was a time when he slept in parks at night. Policemen would come and beat him up and drive him away, telling him that sleeping there wasn’t allowed and that he had to find somewhere else to spend the night,” he said.

Mimoh Chakraborty also shared an incident from Mithun Chakraborty’s early days after he won the National Award for his debut film. Despite receiving one of the country’s highest acting honours, the actor was still struggling financially.

“After winning the National Award for his first film, a reporter wanted to interview him but couldn’t find him. Somehow, he found out where Mithun Chakraborty was staying and approached him for an interview. Dad told him, ‘I will give you the interview, but on one condition — first buy me a meal because I haven’t eaten.’ This was after winning a National Award,” Mimoh recalled.

‘Men like him didn’t give up, so who are we to give up?’

Mimoh said stories like these often come back to him whenever he faces challenges in his own life and career.

The actor said, “I’ve heard so many stories like this. Whenever challenges come my way — whether it’s trolling, people speaking badly about you, or someone making assumptions about you — I remember all his stories.”

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He added, “Men like him, who are forged by steel and fire, didn’t give up. So who are we to give up? You have to stare into the fire and keep going.”

Recalling another story from Mithun Chakraborty’s struggling years, Mimoh Chakraborty said the veteran actor found ways to continue working on himself despite having very little money.

“The man has seen the worst of everything. He used to go to Talwalkars (gym) at 6 in the morning to work out, but he didn’t have the money for a membership. He made a deal with the watchman and told him, ‘I’ll use your washroom to get ready and I’ll sweep and mop the place. Just let me use the washroom.’ That is Mithun Chakraborty — the man he is today, the legend he has become.”

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‘I would want to see that phase of his life’

Mimoh admitted that he still finds it difficult to believe the extent of his father’s struggles before success arrived.

“When he used to tell me these stories, I would just melt. How could the man I have idolised all my life come from such harsh beginnings? Sometimes, I can hardly believe that all this really happened. If I could go back in time and not alter reality, I would want to see that. I would want to see how this man, against all odds, never gave up. Just to feel the pain he went through and understand what life is — that would be a gift,” he said.

When Mithun spoke about his struggles

The stories shared by Mimoh Chakraborty are consistent with what Mithun Chakraborty himself has spoken about over the years. Long before becoming one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, Mithun endured years of hardship while trying to establish himself in the film industry.

Speaking on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, Mithun once recalled those difficult days. “I have seen days when I had to sleep with an empty stomach, and I used to cry myself to sleep. In fact, there were days when I had to think about what my next meal will be, and where I will go to sleep. I have also slept on the footpath for a lot of days.”

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The veteran actor said that he does not want a biopic made on his life because of the emotional weight of his journey.

“And that’s the only reason I don’t want my biopic to be ever made! My story will never inspire anyone, it will break them down (mentally) and discourage people from achieving their dreams. I don’t want that to happen! If I can do it, anyone else can do it. I have fought a lot to prove myself in this industry. I am not legendary because I have given hit movies, I am a legend because I have surpassed all the pains and struggles of my life,” he added.

Mithun Chakraborty made his Bollywood debut with Mrigayaa (1976), directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mrinal Sen, and even won a National Film Award for his performance. Despite winning a National Award, Mithun revealed that the honour did little to improve his prospects in the industry.

In an interview with Stardust in 2006, he said, “My National Award was treated as an extension of my FTII recognition, and that didn’t materialise into work. In fact, I was even prepared to play negative roles because my confidence was shattered by a certain section of people who would discourage me for my looks.”

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A turning point finally arrived with the 1979 spy thriller Surakshaa, which helped establish him as a bankable star. His popularity soared through the 1980s with films such as Disco Dancer, Dance Dance, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki and Commando. Over the course of his career, Mithun went on to win two more National Film Awards for Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998).