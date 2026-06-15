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Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani gets engaged, shares beach proposal pics: ‘Easiest forever’
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's daughter Dishani Chakraborty has announced her engagement with beau Myles Mantzari. She shared the dreamy proposal pictures in her Instagram post.
Veteran actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani Chakraborty recently got engaged to her beau Myles Mantzaris. In a joint social media post with her fiancée, she shared dreamy pictures from the proposal. The newly-engaged couple is yet to announce their wedding date.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Dishani revealed the date of the special day, June, 12, 2026. She wrote in the caption, “06.12.2026.. The easiest forever I’ve ever known.” In the adorable pictures, Myles can be seen going on one knee at a scenic location, which appears to be a sea-shore. Dishani can be seeing glowing with happiness, and even flaunting her diamond rock in one of the photos. Surrounded by sunflowers and candles, the duo locked their happily ever after, and even locked it with a sweet kiss in another image.
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According to his bio, Myles is a steadicam operator and a colourist. Mithun Chakraborty‘s son and Dishani’s brother, actor Mimoh Chakraborty dropped several heart emojis in the comments section. The post was also liked by actor Celina Jaitly. The Disco Dancer star is yet to react to his daughter’s engagement.
Dishani is the adopted daughter of Mithun Chakraborty, who is married to actor Yogeeta Bali. He was previously married to actor Helena Luke, but the couple got separated four months after their marriage in 1979, and filed for a divorce. Mithun and Yogeeta got married in 1979. They have four children together, Mimoh, Ushmey, Namashi, and an adopted daughter, Dishani.
Dishani talks about father Mithun Chakraborty
During an interview with Etimes in 2021, Dishani had opened up about getting the best advice from her father Mithun. “I can write a book with all the great advice I’ve received from my father. But the one piece of advice that he’s always given my brothers and me, is to have great work ethics, and be a good person at the same time. I think a lot of people in the industry lose out on either one of those, and I truly believe that my father is who he is because of his excellent work ethic, and generous heart,” she said.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Mithun will next be seen in Batwara 1947. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 13. He also has Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 in his kitty.
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