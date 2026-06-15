Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani gets engaged, shares beach proposal pics: ‘Easiest forever’

Veteran actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani Chakraborty recently got engaged to her beau Myles Mantzaris. In a joint social media post with her fiancée, she shared dreamy pictures from the proposal. The newly-engaged couple is yet to announce their wedding date.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dishani revealed the date of the special day, June, 12, 2026. She wrote in the caption, “06.12.2026.. The easiest forever I’ve ever known.” In the adorable pictures, Myles can be seen going on one knee at a scenic location, which appears to be a sea-shore. Dishani can be seeing glowing with happiness, and even flaunting her diamond rock in one of the photos. Surrounded by sunflowers and candles, the duo locked their happily ever after, and even locked it with a sweet kiss in another image.