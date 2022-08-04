scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Gadar actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies of heart ailment

Gadar and Koi Mil Gaya actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi died in Lucknow on August 3 of a heart ailment. He was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 4, 2022 10:02:55 am
Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passed away on August 3.

Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passed away on August 3 in Lucknow. He was reportedly suffering from a heart ailment. The actor reportedly breathed his last in the city, where he was being treated. Reports claim that the actor had suffered a heart attack earlier and hence had shifted back to his hometown to recover.

The actor is known for being a part of multiple films and shows such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Koi Mil Gaya, My Friend Pinto, Phata Poster Nikla Hero and Ready amongst others. He was also an active part of the theatre world and was a regular name in the circle of artists from the showbiz.

He appeared in TV shows such as Patiala Babes and web shows like Scam 1992 where he played Ram Jethmalani. He last appeared in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 10:02:55 am

