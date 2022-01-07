Mithila Palkar tests positive for Covid-19, says she’s ‘enjoying all the attention’ from friends and family

Actor Mithila Palkar has tested positive for Covid-19. The Little Things star shared her diagnosis on her Instagram stories.

“Hiee frenz! I have started my birthday week on a Covid positive note. Bummer, I know! I’m asymptomatic and isolating and enjoying all the attention my friends and family are virtually showering. That aside, my family is so far okay. I’m very careful with all of them (especially my grandparents, who I hardly meet now since I started working), so I’m hoping they continue to be okay. Those who I met over the past 10 days have already been informed. I’m just popping by here to tell you to mask up, stay safe and hang in there!” read Mithila’s note.

Mithila Palkar revealed of contracting the virus through an Instagram note. Mithila Palkar revealed of contracting the virus through an Instagram note.

Mithila Palkar was last seen reprising her character Kavya Kulkarni in web series Little Things season 4, which released on Netflix in October 2021.

Mithila spoke to indiianexpress.com about living with the ‘girl-next-door’ tag, and whether it restricts her as an artiste. She said, “I actually don’t feel restricted because I get the opportunity to explore different parts and characters. Yes, for the longest time I was and still am, in that space of a girl-next-door, but I enjoy it for what it is. Every girl-next-door is different, and I have been discovering that myself with every character that I play. It is kind of a stereotype, but I am not affected by that.”